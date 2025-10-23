Helen Bach: The time for talking is (almost) over...

The Celebrity Traitors, or Traitors Celebrity, or whatever it's officially called - what gripping television!

Right from episode one I was hooked, and the stand out star for me was/is, of course, Northampton's own Alan Carr.

Absolutely hilarious! I've always loved Alan, and thoroughly recommend 'Changing Ends' to everyone, the comedy which details his childhood in our county town.

Anyway, now that I've been converted, what's not to like about The Traitors? That Scottish castle! Claudia in a range of fabulous tweeds, capes, fingerless gloves and boots! The fleet of matt black Land Rover Defenders with personalised number plates! And celebrities sniping at and suspecting each other while trying to discover the real traitors in their midst.

Alan has played an absolute blinder - at least he has at the time of writing. You wouldn't suspect him to be anything other than a faithful would you?! Spoiler alert - there he goes and 'murders' his best mate Paloma Faith! To be fair to Alan, I don't think he had much choice with his 'murder in plain sight' task - if he'd touched anybody else's face they might have thought he was a bit weird or handsy and reported him to the show's producers.

Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns are from the more traditional Traitors' mould though I think - quiet, cunning, sophisticated - and only time will tell if they will throw Alan under the proverbial bus. Personally, I wouldn't bet against that happening.

But poor Kate Garraway being suspected of being a Traitor because she's very 'hammy' (her words, not mine) - she's just enthusiastic and effusive, that doesn't make her a Traitor, people!

No Traitors column would be complete, however, without a mention of Celia Imrie and her passing of wind at a particularly tense moment. Possibly the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on a reality tv show, and kudos to her for owning up straight away and admitting she was the guilty party.

Who would have thought such a moment would lead to endless discussions about bodily functions, the importance of gut health, and the fact that you shouldn’t hold onto your gas – ‘better out than in’ was the message I heard loud and clear from numerous medical experts!