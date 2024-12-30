Hat trick of concerts for busy choir.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trinity Singers, a mixed-voice community choir based in Desborough, have just completed a busy three weeks with three concerts within 15 days.

Their first performance was on November 30 in support of Cransley Hospice Trust. For this concert, Trinity Singers were joined by their old friends, "Alright Jack", an amazing saxophone quartet, and the "Desberadoes", a very talented guitar and vocals trio. Together with Trinity Singers, they performed to a full house in Desborough Baptist Church together raising £500 for Cransley Hospice.

This was followed up a week later by a performance in Rothwell Library on December 6. Trinity Singers were delighted to be asked to be part of Rothwell Library's contribution to Rothwell Gala and enjoyed entertaining their audience with a mix of seasonal favourites alongside excerpts from their concert programme.

Trinity Singers' third performance was on Saturday, December 14 when they put on a Christmas concert for residents and staff at Claremont Care Home in Kettering. This has become an annual event for the choir and is something they very much look forward to each year.

Alright Jack, performing in aid of Cransley Hospice Trust.

Trinity singers are a friendly, vibrant, mixed-voice choir based in Desborough who on Thursday evenings and enjoy singing a wide repertoire of music, including popular songs and show numbers.

They enjoy giving concerts, performing at local events and raising funds for local charities. There’s no audition and you don’t need to read music to join.Contact Ann on 07752132587 or email [email protected] for more details.