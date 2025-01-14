Hampton by Hilton Corby Wraps Up 2024 Charity Fundraising with £2,577.69 for Northamptonshire Health Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampton by Hilton Corby has proudly announced the successful conclusion of its 2024 Charity of the Year fundraising efforts, raising an impressive £2,577.69 in support of Northamptonshire Health Charity.

The funds will be directed towards the Twinkling Stars appeal, which aims to enhance the comfort and privacy of the maternity suite at Kettering General Hospital.

The team at Hampton by Hilton Corby dedicated the year to a range of engaging and heartwarming fundraising initiatives. From adrenaline-fueled skydives and spirited fancy dress events to sponsored silences and street sales, staff members showed remarkable creativity and commitment to making a difference.

Reflecting on the year, Fiona Stacey, Director of Sales said:"Me and my colleagues at Hampton by Hilton Corby have immensely enjoyed fundraising for Northamptonshire Health Charity throughout 2024. We have been involved in numerous projects throughout the year that include Sky Dive, Fancy Dress, Street Sales, Sponsored Silence, and so much more. Our colleagues believe and support the hard work that goes on at Kettering General Hospital and wanted to shine a spotlight on the funds needed for the Twinkling Stars appeal to provide a more comfortable and private setting in the maternity suite."

Rebekka Hammersley General Manager, Fiona Stacey Director of Sales, Nick Hayton Northants Health Charity

The year-long campaign also included collaborative efforts such as hosting charity golf days, organising teddy bear giveaways for local care homes, and providing prizes at local festivals. These activities not only brought the team closer but also generated laughter and camaraderie while contributing to a meaningful cause.

As the fundraising year ended, the Hampton by Hilton Corby team expressed pride in their collective achievements with Fiona Stacey adding, "The year has brought us many laughs of celebration and collaboration by teaming up to help host charity golf days, teddy bear giveaways to care homes, and prizes at local festivals. But together, we are proud to have helped in some way give back to a very worthwhile cause."

Nick Hayton from Northamptonshire Health Charity said 'It has been a pleasure working with the Hampton By Hilton staff as charity of the year for Northamptonshire Health Charity Twinkling Stars Appeal. It has been a fantastic amount raised but it has been much more including supporting our events such as our Golf Day, Christmas campaign etc'

The Twinkling Stars appeal continues to rely on community support to make a difference in the lives of families in Northamptonshire, and the contributions from Hampton by Hilton Corby will play a key role in advancing this important initiative.