Greencore honours Remembrance Day with poppy-decorated fleet
This initiative is particularly meaningful to us at Greencore, as we are honoured to employ a number of ex-military personnel and family members of those who have served.
Our Network Transport Manager, Darren Bale, an ex-serviceman himself, shares his thoughts on this important gesture:
“At Greencore, we deeply value the contributions and sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. As someone who has served, I understand the importance of remembering and honouring those who have given their lives for our freedom. This initiative is a small but significant way for us to show our respect and gratitude. It’s also a reminder of the strong community we have here at Greencore, where many of us have personal connections to the military.”
We encourage everyone to keep an eye out for our specially decorated vehicles over the coming weeks. Each poppy is a symbol of our collective remembrance and respect for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
