Going the distance to support colleague

A 30-strong team of housebuilders in Northamptonshire have taken part in the Wolf Run to raise funds in support of their colleague, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The team from Persimmon Homes, who are based at the Waterside Business Park, have raised over £12,000 for CoppaFeel! – the UK’s only youth-focused breast cancer awareness charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge involved 30 obstacles through lakes and streams, intricate trails and the infamous mud sucker, making it a physically demanding challenge for its participants.

The Wolf Run is an annual event taking place at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has been raising funds in support of their colleague Charlotte Chapman, an Assistant Accountant at Persimmon Homes, who was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2024.

The team has been raising funds in support of their colleague

Charlotte is just 29 years old and was diagnosed with Grade 3 triple negative breast cancer and her treatment plan includes chemotherapy followed by surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy for a year alongside all her treatments.

Commenting on the event, Zac Hurst Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands said: “Since her diagnosis, Charlotte has remained positive even in the darkest of times and is such an inspiration to us all. She’s very passionate about spreading awareness to all genders and in particular young people, to ensure they know the importance of checking themselves regularly and how to do this in the hope of catching early to prevent the likelihood of having to go through what she and so many others are. We were only too happy to get involved in this event and raise much needed funds for CoppaFeel!”

Charlotte Chapman said: “I have been amazed by my colleagues’ support and really grateful for their efforts to raise funds for CoppaFeel! who do amazing work. The event was a lot of fun but more importantly, the funds raised will enable the charity to continue to do their marvellous work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CoppaFeel! is on a mission to get every 18-24 year old checking their chest. CoppaFeel! educates people on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and encourages them to check their chests monthly, so that if they notice something unusual, they are empowered to contact their GP and advocate for themselves. This is because when breast cancer is diagnosed early, treatments are more effective, and survival rates are higher. To do this, the charity drives awareness of the risks and relevance of breast cancer amongst young people, gives them the relevant tools to check their chests, and gives them the confidence to act on any changes they notice.

Simon Hetherington Rea from CoppaFeel! said: “Since we heard about Charlotte’s diagnosis a few months ago, it’s been incredible to see the Persimmon team’s commitment to a whole range of fundraising activities, including the formidable Wolf Run! The funds raised will enable us to reach even more young people with our vital chest-checking message.

"We send Charlotte our very best wishes, and we’re grateful for Persimmon’s amazing support, helping us get even more people checking their chests.”