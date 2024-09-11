From non-runner to Ultra Marathon, the Corby local who ran 70 miles for Northamptonshire Mind
Louise has worked in the Mental Health field for over 20 years, starting her career at Kettering Mind, the role ‘changed her world’ and ‘opened her eyes’ to mental health.
Her first role was as a mental health support worker, and she later went on to become a qualified counsellor. She now heads up Corby Mind and leads a dedicated team delivering mental health services supporting thousands of local people.
As someone who has seen the positive impact of the charity, Louise was keen to take on a big challenge to raise as much money and awareness as possible. As a non-runner, an ultra-marathon might not seem like the obvious choice, but Louise was determined to do something huge to raise money.
Louise Bilton, Community Services Manager said: “I took on this challenge because I wanted something to push me physically, mentally and emotionally. I wanted to do something really difficult to raise money. All the money raised is coming back into the everyday running of the services. It’s to help keep the doors open and maintain the safe haven we have created for people.”
Louise, who describes herself as a ‘late bloomer into fitness’, wasn’t a runner before taking on the ultra-marathon. The run was a mammoth challenge including road and hill running. The last 26 miles were particularly difficult, but Louise persevered knowing that the money raised would be supporting people to manage and improve their mental health and wellbeing.
With hubs in Northampton, Daventry, Corby, Rushden, Wellingborough, Towcester and Brackley, Northamptonshire Mind is the county’s largest mental health charity.
Louise Bilton, Community Services Manager said:“If anyone is looking to take on a physical challenge, I’d encourage them to do so. It’s going to push you and make you feel part of something bigger. I met new people, I made friends, and at the end of it, the achievement, and the sense of pride is huge. The bonus is raising money for a charity you love.
“Mental illness does not discriminate and can affect anyone at any time. Northamptonshire Mind is a great charity to choose to support. We’re the heart of the community for mental health. We’re here for everyone, we’re an anchor and people have life-changing journeys with our support.”
Louise has raised £1500 so far and it’s not too late to support her fundraiser. Every amount, large and small, will make a huge difference to the charity: Louise Bilton is fundraising for Northamptonshire Mind (justgiving.com)
Visit Northamptonshire Mind’s website for more information and for mental health support Northamptonshire Mind | Mental Health Support.
