Football club gives back to the community

Rothwell Pirates Walking Football club are more than a team kicking a ball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking Football With Rothwell Pirates are a fully inclusive club, as long as you're over 18, you can play. However, we are much more than that.

We are a community club, and appreciate the community we play in. That is why we want to give back to the community, and this is one of the best ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan is an aspiring local snooker player with dreams of being the best he can. That means taking part in tournaments all over the country. That also means expenses to enter and travel.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

As a club, we decided a proportion of our weekly fees paid would go to Dylan, who comes and supports his Dad every game, so we can support him to achieve his dreams. Giving back to the community we belong to, that is the Rothwell Pirates family.

If you would like to help Dylan, have some fun playing non-contact football, and a drink in the Red Lion after, join us Monday nights at Montsaye pitch 3, from 1845 to 2000.

If you are over 50, and want to play the sport a bit more serious, we also have two teams in the Northamptonshire Walking Football League.

FIRST TWO SESSIONS FREE, TRY BEFORE YOU BUY!