Fire Service urges the public to follow advice and stay safe this bonfire night

A fire engine leaving The Mounts Fire Station.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to follow advice and have fun safely during the Halloween and Bonfire period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Servicewould always recommend only attending organised firework and bonfire displays but urge members of the public that are planning on holding their own display to do so safely to avoid causing fires and injuries.

If you are planning on having your own bonfire, please follow the below safety advice and protect your yourself, your families and your homes from fire:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Build bonfires well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and shrubs

Ensure that built bonfires are stable, and won’t collapse outwards or to one side

Do not use flammable liquids to light the fire

Don’t burn aerosols, tins of paints, bottles or any foam filled furniture

Before lighting the fire, check that no wildlife, pets or children are hiding inside of it

While your fire is lit keep buckets of water, the garden hose or a fire extinguisher closer just in case of an emergency, and after it has burnt down, pour water on the embers before leaving to ensure it is fully out.

It is always recommended to have one person responsible for lighting a bonfire. That person, and any helpers, should wear suitable clothing such as a substantial outer garment made of wool or other low flammable material and strong boots or shoes.

In the past three years, between October and November, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 42 fires caused by bonfires.

Fireworks can be fun and beautiful, but they can also cause devastating injuries to people and damage to property if they are used in the wrong way.

To keep yourself safe, always remember the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully

Always light fireworks at arm’s length, using a safety firework lighter or a fuse wick

Keep a bucket of water handy or other water sources such as a garden hose

Never go back to a firework once lit, put them in your pocket or throw them

Always read the instructions for safe disposal of fireworks. After a display, collect used fireworks with care by dousing and then submerging them in water for 24-48 hrs, remember to SOAK IT, BAG IT, BIN IT.

Darren Carson, Prevention Team Leader at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “While the number of fires we attend during this period is reducing year by year, we still want to urge people to follow safety advice to keep themselves, their families and their homes safe.

“It is a fun time of year and we want people to enjoy fireworks and bonfires, but we really encourage members of the public to only go to an official display and avoid having them in back gardens.

“If you do have your own display or bonfire and it gets out of control, or you see any unattended fires, please always call 999 and ask for the Fire Service.”