Final chance to buy popular Northamptonshire development

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is encouraging Northamptonshire property seekers to act fast and secure their next move before all homes sell out at its popular Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave.

With the development’s final phase edging closer to completion with only eight homes remaining, Barratt Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.

There is still a selection of energy-efficient four bedroom homes available that are suitable for a wide selection of buyers, including second steppers and growing families in search of their forever home.

Bertone Gardens, located on Hanwood Park, sits amongst an abundance of open space and countryside. With fantastic amenities nearby like local schools and retail outlets, it is no surprise that the development has proven to be so popular and continues to remain a desired place to live.

DWSM - 002 - The living inside a typical home at Bertone Gardens

With the vibrant village of Barton Seagrave just a short walk away, and Kettering town centre less than three miles away, Bertone Gardens is perfectly located to provide a sense of rural town living.

Residents will also benefit from Kettering Railway Station, reaching London St Pancras in under an hour. As well as this, the development also has excellent road links with the A14 and A6 nearby.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Bertone Gardens offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquillity at home.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Bertone Gardens has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we’re excited to welcome new residents.

DWSM - 001 - A typical street scene at Bertone Gardens

“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”

A number of properties at the development are ready to move into, and many of the final homes remaining benefit from deposit or mortgage contributions.

For more information, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8510, or visit Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire.