Fabulous at 40: AVK marks four decades of manufacturing excellence in Corby

AVK's Aqua-Gas Manufacturing, Corby.

AVK UK celebrated a major milestone on Friday, August 1st, as its Aqua-Gas Manufacturing site marked 40 years of British manufacturing with a vibrant Family Fun Day held at Rockingham Castle.

The event welcomed employees, their families, and special guests - including the Mayor of Corby, Councillor Callum Reilly - for a day of celebration, community spirit, and reflection on AVK’s journey from its early days to becoming a leading name in valve and fittings manufacturing.

Cllr Callum Reilly said: “It was a pleasure to be able to attend and officially open the Aqua-Gas Manufacturing 40th Anniversary Family Fun Day and it was clear to see how invested and passionate the staff are.

“The day was a great way to recognise and celebrate, along with their families, all that Aqua-Gas have achieved in Corby over the last 40 years. Investing in local manufacturing and good quality jobs not only positively impacts our local community and the people of Corby but also provides high-quality and reliable materials which are distributed across the UK and beyond. I wish the team at Aqua-Gas the very best for the future and their next 40 years.”

Celebrating 40 years of manufacturing.

The grounds of Rockingham Castle were filled with laughter and activity, as attendees enjoyed games, food, and friendly competitions. The event also featured a fundraising raffle in support of Aquabox, AVK’s charity partner. Aquabox is a UK-based organisation that provides clean drinking water and humanitarian aid to crisis zones around the world.

“It is days like this that remind us how strong our AVK family is. We work hard, but we also know how to celebrate together.”

Paul Race, Manufacturing Director, AVK UK.

Paul MacAllister, the first-ever apprentice at Aqua-Gas Manufacturing and now Operations Manager, said: “This site has been at the heart of AVK’s UK operations for four decades. Seeing our teams and their families come together to celebrate that legacy was very rewarding.”

Fun Day round up at Rockingham Castle, near Corby, marking 40 years of manufacturing at AVK's Aqua-Gas.

“Celebrating 40 years of manufacturing at Aqua-Gas is a milestone of which we are incredibly proud. It is a testament to the resilience, innovation, and commitment of our people.”

Martin Greenhalgh, Managing Director, AVK UK.

“AVK’s success is built on the strength of its people and the values we share. This celebration is not just about the past—it is about the future we are building together.”

Paul Hubbard, Chairman, AVK UK.

Family Fun Day marking 40 years of manufacturing excellence at AVK's Aqua-Gas, Corby

The Family Fun Day was a fantastic kick-off to AVK’s 40th year, and there is more to come. Later this year, AVK will be welcoming customers, partners, and colleagues for a day of celebration that will include a guided factory tour, friendly sporting activities, and a special evening reception - an opportunity not only to honour shared contributions to four decades of British manufacturing but to network and engage on the importance of the supply chain and manufacturing within the UK Water Industry.