Staff and residents at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, have been enjoying the colourful celebrations from around the world marking Pride Month.

Lots of the festivities from different parts of the UK and from around the world are available to watch online and residents have had a fantastic time learning and understanding the meaning of Pride Month.

The amazing chefs created spectacular rainbow cakes for all communities within the home to share.

Pride Month takes place from June 1 to June 30 each year as a way to recognise the influence LGBT people have around the world.

Celebrating Pride Month

June was chosen because that is when the Stonewall Riots took place back in 1969. Known as the ‘Mother of Pride’, it was Brenda Howard who coordinated the first LGBT Pride March, as well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day. These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents love to learn about all kinds of different celebrations, and the diversity offered by Pride Month has been perfect, there really is something for everyone.