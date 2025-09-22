Dusk til' Dawn fundraiser completed

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:41 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Seth having completed 30 miles of his sponsored walk.placeholder image
Seth having completed 30 miles of his sponsored walk.
Seth, leader of Higham Ferrers Gateway Club raised over £1300 by walking 38 miles during Dusk to Dawn.

Seth Partridge-Underwood, who is the club leader, walked from Dusk til' Dawn to see how far he could get. He was raising funds for Registerd Charity - Higham Ferrers Gateway Club, which is a social club for adults with learning disabilities. He completed it on September 21st.

Seth walked 38 miles in 12.5 hours doing 80,000 steps. He travelled mainly across country from Bozeat to Yaxley. So far he has raised over £1,300 for the club.

You can find out more information about the club at our Facebook -

The challengeplaceholder image
The challenge

Higham Gateway Club- Registered Charity no 1120121

Or contact us at [email protected] or 07599 615607

Donations are still being excepted at the link below

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elizabeth-willmott-3

