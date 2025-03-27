Does Northamptonshire have the next ‘big idea’ for animal welfare?

People in Northamptonshire have less than two weeks to join what the RSPCA hopes will be the "biggest ever" conversation about the future of animal welfare.

The animal welfare charity is gauging the views of the public across the county as part of Animal Futures: The Big Conversation.

People are being asked to suggest the changes they want individuals, governments, and industry to make for animals.

Local communities can have their say via a dedicated online platform, which has already attracted thousands of visitors.

RSPCA Big Conversation

This marks the second stage of the RSPCA's Big Conversation - and people have until April 6 to have their say.

It follows the RSPCA asking the public to consider how society uses animals; the future role of technology; farmed animals and food systems; and animals in the wild.

Now, people are being invited to share specific ideas on how to build a better, kinder future for animals in the region - from personal actions people can make, to broader societal changes.

The RSPCA hopes the next "big idea for animals" could come from the county - and is urging everyone to get involved.

Gemma Hope, the RSPCA's Assistant Director of Policy, Advocacy and Evidence, said: "Animals’ futures are in our hands. The decisions we take now will influence the lives animals enjoy in the future.

"And if we are to build a future where animals are treated with kindness and respect, we need to understand how the public wants us, governments and industry to prioritise animals.

"That's why we have launched the Big Conversation. We hope this will be the biggest ever public discussion with communities about animal welfare. This is everyone's opportunity to discuss the future they want to see for animals - and how we can achieve it together. We hope those taking part will come up with the next big ideas for animals."

The RSPCA will be using the ideas to help inform an upcoming Citizens' Assembly - which will be held later this year.

The Assembly will be a more in-depth conversation about the issues affecting animals - taking place in the summer; and will be a "first of its kind" for animal welfare.

Gemma added: "Animals are facing real challenges right now - from the cost of living crisis, to climate change, and habitat loss.

"That's why we need to hear from people about the change they want to see - whether it be laws and policies that could be put in place, what should be happening in schools and workplaces, or what individuals and communities would need to make an impact .

"We'll be using the results of the Big Conversation to inform what we think will be a first of its kind for animal welfare - a Citizens' Assembly; that will consider many of the ideas in more depth, and help us in working with everyone to create a better, kinder world for every kind."

Those wishing to take part can do so via the Animal Futures: The Big Conversation website.

Earlier this year, the RSPCA also launched a dedicated podcast - Animal Futures - exploring many of the themes from The Big Conversation in more detail. People can listen via all the usual podcast platforms, and on YouTube. The new pod is hosted by broadcaster and journalist Kate Quilton.