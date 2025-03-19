Delapre Park Paths - feedback survey and events

By Jason Day
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 19:46 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 09:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Share your views in this short survey or at two in-person events later this month.

Supported by University of Northampton academics, new paths were opened in October 2024 to make Delapre Abbey Park more accessible.

These changes are being evaluated and the researchers need your input.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please share your thoughts through this online survey that takes around 15 minutes to complete:

UON students walking at Delapre Abbey.UON students walking at Delapre Abbey.
UON students walking at Delapre Abbey.

activequarter-nn.co.uk/research-update/evaluation-of-new-paths-in-delapre-park/

The survey closes on Sunday 6 April, but if you would like to share your thoughts in person - with free hot and cold drinks provided - please come along to The Coach House, Delapre Abbey on Wednesday 26 March (3:30-5:30pm) or Sunday 30 March (9:30-11:30am).

There's no need to book, just save your preferred date and come along.

Related topics:University Of NorthamptonCoach
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice