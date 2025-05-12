Danielle Stone marks one year as Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone says she has been a “woman on a mission” since being elected last May. Now, marking her first year in office, she has reflected on her progress so far and her plans for the next few years.

Danielle said she heard from the public, through her Big Conversation, that they just want to feel safer, and trust that emergency services will be there when they need them.

The first step was to bring stability back to both services after a difficult period. Danielle appointed a new Chief Constable, Ivan Balhatchet, and with a new Chief Fire Officer, Nikki Watson, there is a firm foundation to build public trust and confidence.

The next major milestone has seen the development of the new public safety plan, Safe and Sound, which was based on findings of the Big Conversation. The Plan sets out the strategic direction for police and fire services in Northamptonshire for the next five years and has informed both the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer’s operational, prevention and funding plans.

Danielle is determined to make a difference based on what the people in our county have told her.

She said: “Public safety is not just about responding to emergencies but ensuring our police and fire and rescue professionals are always present, engaged and trusted figures in the communities they serve.

“People’s concerns and voices are at the heart of my plans, and I am committed to making Northamptonshire a safer place to live, for everyone.”

Danielle has brought those views to bear through regular round tables, community visits and study tours in both urban and rural areas. She appointed her Deputy Commissioner Marianne Kimani so that together, they can reach even more people and allow their voices to be heard.

Safe and Sound outlines three main missions for public safety: visible and accessible community services; professionalism and standards; and strong partnerships.

Danielle has already started to deliver on her plans – she has announced the building of two new fire stations in Moulton and Kettering, as well as two new bases for police in Kettering and Corby.

Danielle said: “I want to see even stronger neighbourhood policing in our towns and rural areas and firefighters at the heart of our communities, focusing on prevention and making sure our services are close by to protect us when we need them.”

However, Danielle acknowledged that strong partnerships will be key to delivering her plans and ensuring they are a success.

She added: “That is why I have asked other leaders from public organisations in Northamptonshire to work with me on a Strategic Public Safety Board.

“We must all be aligned in how we all provide services and keep the people of Northamptonshire safe.”

Now, Danielle has launched her new grants scheme, the Safe and Sound Communities Fund, to help groups in our county who are carrying out good work in communities that promotes public safety. The fund will prioritise projects that involve women, children and young people.

And Danielle’s own team will be continuing to deliver projects that focus on early intervention for young people, criminal justice, crime prevention and support services for victims.

There will also be a number of significant new projects to protect women and girls against violence.

Danielle said: “My first year as Commissioner has been a real journey. I am very proud of what I have achieved for the people of Northamptonshire in just a year. I have learnt so much and have created a solid foundation to build on.

“I want police and fire services to be at the heart of all our communities, trusted by the public and keeping us all safe. My new plan outlines how I am going to deliver that.

“I am grateful for the strong partnerships we have built, from within our organisations and from outside partners. With their support I am confident that I will achieve what I have set out to do over the next four years.”