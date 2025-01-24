Fabulous five achieve NOCN Level 4 Diploma!

At Civil Ceremonies Limited, we are thrilled to announce that the first five funeral celebrants have achieved the new prestigious NOCN Level 4 Diploma in Advanced Practice Funeral Celebrancy.

From left to right - congratulations to: Rebecca Boothroyd from West Yorkshire, Sue Homer from Northamptonshire, Ashleigh Morginn Sendin from Suffolk, Ruth Jewell from Warwickshire and Rachel Bown from Wiltshire.

Sue said: "This qualification represents a significant milestone in my career, reflecting my dedication to creating unique, personal, and memorable ceremonies.

"The advanced training undertaken as part of this achievement involved hundred's of hours work over twelve months with assessments carried out at Cranfield University. This qualification has given me a deeper understanding of ceremonial traditions, public speaking, and the ability to cater to the diverse needs of all bereaved families".