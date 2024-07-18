Corby Foodbank benefits from £20,000 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Corby Foodbank, which supports local people in food crisis, has benefitted from a £20,000 donation of food – the equivalent of an incredible 6,262kgs – from VolkerFitzpatrick, one of the UK's leading engineering and construction companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The generous donation was made as part of VolkerFitzpatrick’s commitment to engage with the community and leave a lasting legacy during the completion of two state-of-the-art units totalling £84 million at Magna Park in Corby – one of the UK’s largest logistics and distribution parks.

Corby Foodbank distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis and the provisions, provided monthly over the course of a year from VolkerFitzpatrick, included toiletries and food packs for the homeless. David Rowell, project manager, VolkerFitzpatrick, said: “As a business, we wanted to have a positive impact during our work in Corby, so we did our research and came across Corby Foodbank. At the time, it was running at a growing monthly deficit, so there was a definite need for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big team effort where a team of 15 of us would take it in turns to visit the local cash and carry each month to buy the most-needed items from a list provided by Corby Foodbank.

Matt Goodier, VolkerFitzpatrick, Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank, David Rowell, VolkerFitzpatrick

“We would then load the van to deliver and unload the goods, and physically weigh them in at the Foodbank’s warehouse.

“If we were to win another project in the Corby area, we would be happy to support them again.”

Corby Foodbank manager, Martin Langford, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donations made by VolkerFitzpatrick. We rely solely on donations from local people and businesses to help those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David and his team’s contributions have made a real difference to the people of Corby, and I can’t thank them enough for choosing us to help leave a lasting legacy in the work they have done in Corby itself.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank and how you can donate, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk