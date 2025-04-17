Corby Foodbank announces new chairperson to help strengthen its day-to-day running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Corby Foodbank has announced Reverend Shakeel Nurmahi as its new chairperson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He takes up the position alongside his new role as head of St Peter and St Andrew’s Church on Beanfield Avenue and will work closely with the Foodbank which operates from the site, to help strengthen its day-to-day running.

The three-year appointment follows a period of 18 months of the position being under the care of out-going chair and church warden, Sue Kennedy. The reigns were officially passed over to Reverend Shakeel Nurmahi during a special licencing service held at the church in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited about the new role as chair and it has been great getting to know people in the community and at Corby Foodbank,” said Reverend Shakeel Nurmahi, new chair of Corby Foodbank.

(L-R) are Martin Langford, manager at Corby Foodbank, Reverend Shakeel Nurmahi, the new chairperson of Corby Foodbank, and Sue Kennedy, church warden and out-going chair of Corby Foodbank

“Everyone has been very supportive and welcoming. There is so much going on at St Peter’s and St Andrew’s Church and Corby Foodbank, so I have spent my first month in the role getting up to speed with everything.

“It’s incredible to witness how the Foodbank supports those most vulnerable in the community. Sue has done a great job in caretaking the role and I am keen to look at what the strengths of the Foodbank are and concentrate on how we can further strengthen its day-to-day running.”

With more than 1,400 food banks across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, it is no surprise that many have experienced first-hand the positive impact of foodbanks, including Reverend Shakeel himself: “The first time I encountered a foodbank was when I was 15 years old,” explains Reverend Shakeel. “I was helping out at a foodbank and remember it being an eye opening experience to see people coming to use these vital services, asking for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That experience has stuck with me and I believe it’s key to see people as human beings and not just a number walking through the door.

“We want to give generously to people, giving them the dignity they deserve so that they can go about their own lives – to eat well and be healthy. We don’t want people to feel that that they can’t have access to that. We want to give people hope.”

Out-going chair and former church warden Sue Kennedy said: “It’s great to have Reverend Shakeel Nurmahi taking up his position as the head of the church and chair of Corby Foodbank, which offers continuity to the role.”

Commenting on Reverend Shakeel’s appointment, Corby Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford, said: “Sue and I worked extremely well together and she did a sterling job caretaking the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to have Reverend Shakeel appointed as the Foodbank’s new chair and it was fantastic to also hear the Foodbank mentioned as part of his licence ceremony, which highlights the importance his role plays in shaping the future of Corby Foodbank.”

Corby Foodbank distribute three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis. For more information about Corby Foodbank visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk