Commissioner joins volunteers in the cells to monitor treatment in custody

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Marianne Kimani spent time in the cells to see for themselves the work of Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) who provide feedback about how detainees are treated in police custody.

Danielle and Marianne joined a team of ICVs at the Weekley Woods Justice Centre last week, to speak with people being held there and check that their rights and entitlements were being maintained.

They were shown around by Inspector Peter Winterflood (pictured above) who outlined the facilities in the custody suites and the work that staff and ICVs undertake to ensure detainees are kept safe.

Providing an ICV scheme is the Commissioner’s statutory responsibility and involves people from the local community making unannounced visits to custody centres to speak to detainees in the cells. They observe and report on the welfare of detainees to check that they are receiving their rights and entitlements and that the conditions they are being held in are satisfactory.

Deputy PFCC with two ICVs

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “Independent scrutiny is important, so that communities have confidence in their local police service. This scheme provides an effective independent oversight of police custody and enables me to hold the Chief Constable to account on behalf of the public.

“I was pleased to be able to observe the ICVs in action and was very impressed with what they do and how they work with the custody staff. We rely on volunteers to be able to run this important scheme.”

ICV Trevor Conway said: “I first saw the ICV role advertised on Facebook – it sounded interesting to me and I enjoy keeping busy so applied.

“I have enjoyed seeing how everything operates since completing the training. It’s exactly how it sounded; interesting, enjoyable and rewarding. I love it and feel it to be a valuable piece of the process.”

PFCC Danielle Stone and Deputy PFCC Marianne Kimani with a Police Inspector

There are currently a number of vacancies for Independent Custody Visitors. Anyone interested in joining the scheme must live or work in Northamptonshire and be at least 18 years old.

Applicants must evidence they can be impartial, objective and non-judgemental, as well as being able to communicate effectively with people from diverse backgrounds.

With ethnic minority groups currently underrepresented, the scheme is keen to improve the diversity of the group of ICVs, to better support the Force’s learning and to also share the reality of how people are treated in custody with their communities.

The successful applicants will visit either the Criminal Justice Centre in Northampton or the Weekley Woods Justice Centre in Kettering once a month.

The application form can be found here – Independent Custody Visiting - Northamptonshire Police & Fire Commissioner (northantspfcc.org.uk)