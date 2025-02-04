Commissioner funds safeguarding training for mosque leaders

Safeguarding training has been delivered to leaders at 13 mosques in Northamptonshire following funding from Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone.

Danielle was present to see the training delivered at the Kettering Muslim Association Mosque on Headlands on Saturday January 25. She was accompanied by West Local Policing Area Commander, Superintendent Rachael Handford, and Sophia Perveen, Community Engagement Officer at Northamptonshire Police and who specialises in faith engagement.

The training session, delivered by Sandwell Safeguarding, was delivered to the Designated Safeguarding Leads (DSLs) for the mosques. It gave them a better understanding of good safeguarding and protection practices for children and adults and ensuring they embed them within their organisations.

It also provided training on how to deal with safeguarding concerns and referrals and how to respond to allegations and complaints.

Sophia Perveen said: “This training reinforces our commitment to working with our communities to help protect them.

“The newly trained DSLs will now be in a better position to spot any concerns and effectively deal with them.

“This will also help them better manage referrals, share information with partners and support their staff in understanding the views of those who may have concerns.

“We would encourage other faith groups from across the county to consider applying for funding.”

The Northamptonshire Council of Mosques applied to have the £1,200 cost of the training sessions funded through the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Small Grants scheme. It offers up to £3,000 to community groups, charities and other voluntary organisations so that they can carry out initiatives that prevent and tackle crime and support victims.

Alaa Abouzanad, chairman of Northamptonshire Council of Mosques, said: “We were absolutely delighted that the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner agreed to fund this training.

“It was really important for all our Designated Safeguarding Leads across the county to have this training. Our Imams, Head Teachers and trustees found the sessions to be brilliant and informative.”

Danielle Stone added: “It was fantastic to see first-hand how this training will improve safeguarding practices and help to keep people safe.

“It’s important to make sure those processes are in place to help protect young people especially. This will ensure that leaders in the community can handle any concerns or safeguarding issues in a safe and appropriate way.

“This is an excellent example of how our grants schemes help to make communities a safer place. I encourage all local groups to consider applying for grants that help us achieve our vision of making Northamptonshire safe and sound.”