Commissioner and Chief ready to chat at online public meeting

Northamptonshire residents are being invited to put their questions on crime and policing to Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet at an online public meeting next month.

The event will take place between 6.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday, October, 21 and will be live streamed on both the Commissioner’s and the Northamptonshire Police Facebook pages www.facebook.com/NorthantsOPFCC www.facebook.com/northantspolice

Questions about any policing or community safety issue are welcomed – potentially covering subjects such as neighbourhood policing, violence against women and girls, retail crime and town centre safety, road safety or funding.

Questions can be sent now on email to: [email protected]

Names won’t be read out during the broadcast or shared online.

Questions can also be sent anonymously using an email link that will go live 14 days before the broadcast.

And questions can also be asked live during the broadcast through the Facebook chat.

Danielle and Ivan will answer as many questions as they can in the time available.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “It’s my job to be the voice of the people in policing, and this is an opportunity for people to have their own voices heard. It’s also my role to hold the Chief Constable to account, and this is an opportunity for members of the public to get involved in that process.

“I’ve made it my mission to meet with communities across the county, listening and acting on the issues they tell me matter most to them.

“This livestream is another way of reaching out to people across Northamptonshire, so they can have their say and air their views on policing and crime.”

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “Building public confidence and trust in their police service starts with being visible and really listening.

“That’s why I’m looking forward to hearing from people on this livestream and being able to answer their questions and explain more about the work that we do to keep them safe.”

Danielle and Ivan also asked for feedback to help shape future question time events.