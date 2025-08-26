Century celebrations for local care home resident

Marion 100th Birthday

Celebrations have been in full swing at Collingtree Park Care Home, as one of its residents reaches centenary in style.

Marion was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received her card from King and Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Tamara.

Marion has lived through five different monarchs as she was born under the reign of George V before coming to Collingtree Park, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Among those relatives attending the celebrations were Marion’s daughters who flew back from Monaco as a surprise for mum. They were thrilled with the day and want to make special mention to all of Collingtree Park team for all their hard work in creating a perfect party and fabulous care.

Fay Gooch, General Manager of Barchester Collingtree Park Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable Marion as she reaches this amazing milestone. Marion is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential care and dementia care for 76 residents from respite care to long term stays.