Celebrities’ striking new portrait series revealed to launch Alzheimer’s Society’s Forget Me Not Appeal across the East of England

Today (Monday, June 2) the UK’s leading dementia charity, Alzheimer’s Society, releases a new photography series to launch its 2025 Forget Me Not Appeal which aims to end the devastation caused by dementia – the UK’s biggest killer, with nearly one million people in the UK and more than 100,000 in the East of England living with the condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alzheimer’s Society Ambassadors Anna Richardson, Gareth-Locke-Locke and Meera Syal – who all have personal experience of dementia - feature in a powerful and intimate series of images – Unforgettable Frames.

Sharing intimate photos of their lives before dementia devastated their families, and their personal reasons for wearing a Forget Me Not badge, the celebrities alongside Alzheimer’s Society are encouraging people across the East of England to donate and receive a Forget me Not badge to support the appeal throughout June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations can be made in more than 400 Morrisons stores across the UK during 2-8 June, as the supermarkets host Forget Me Not collection points for customers to receive their badges.

Anna Richardson for Alzheimer's Society Forget Me Not Appeal

Actress and writer Meera Syal CBE, whose father Surinder lived with dementia, received support from Alzheimer’s Society before becoming an Ambassador of the charity. Meera shared a photo of her with her father who died in 2018, and said: “Alzheimer’s Society was invaluable in its support when we were going through my father's diagnosis and after. I wear my Forget Me Not badge to honour his memory and let others know that there is support available.”

Anna Richardson, Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador and presenter of the Channel 4 documentary Anna Richardson: Love, Loss & Dementia, explained: “I wear my Forget Me Not badge for my dad, Jim. My memories of my dad are him being so vibrant, purposeful and really key to the community. Seeing my dad’s dementia get worse is just heartbreaking. Dementia is a struggle for the person with it and also for their family. I’m proud to wear my Forget Me Not and help shine a light on struggles that dementia can bring.”

Every donation to the Forget Me Not Appeal helps fund crucial Alzheimer’s Society services and groundbreaking dementia research. In 2023/24, the charity’s Dementia Support Line answered nearly 60,000 calls from those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A donation of £10 could help fund research to end the devastation caused by dementia, £20 could pay for two weeks of essential Companion Calls for someone affected by dementia, while £50 could help families access a Dementia Adviser providing essential support.

Meera Syal for Alzheimer's Society Forget Me Not Appeal

Thousands of Alzheimer’s Society volunteers will be in Morrisons stores across the UK welcoming people as they collect their Forget Me Not badge.

David Scott, Director of Corporate Affairs at Morrisons said: “We are delighted to be supporting Alzheimer's Society’s Forget Me Not Appeal in June for the third year in a row. Dementia touches the lives of many of our colleagues and customers. We will be hosting volunteer collections across our supermarkets and selling Forget Me Not badges to raise income and awareness, spark conversations and show solidarity with those living with dementia.”

People across East of England can also support by hosting a fundraising Forget Me Not Tea Party throughout June to raise money for people living with dementia or receive their badge by donating at alzheimers.org.uk/forgetmenotappeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corinne Mills, interim CEO at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime so it’s something that affects us all. The Forget Me Not flower symbolises solidarity and hope within the dementia community and this June we’re asking people to help beat dementia by donating to get your Forget Me Not and show what beating dementia means to you.

Gareth Locke-Locke for Alzheimer's Society Forget Me Not Appeal

“Everyone will have their own reason for wearing a badge, it could be in honour of a loved one receiving life-changing support, or in recognition of the groundbreaking research shaping the future for those living with dementia.”

Whatever your reason, donate at alzheimers.org.uk/forgetmenotappeal