Care home residents celebrate National Beer Day
Many of us enjoy a good beer every now and then, for the residents and at Elm Bank care home it was an afternoon of getting together and sampling beers from around the world. National Beer Day in the UK is celebrated annually on the 15th of June, it is a significant day as it was also the date that the Magna Carta was sealed in 1215, which mentions ale in Article 35.
‘Let there be throughout our kingdom a single measure for wine and a single measure for ale and a single measure for corn…’
The residents decided that after their lunch the afternoon would be spent enjoying a good movie of their choice with a nice cold beer.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying the national celebrations that are important to them, and celebrating them how they want to. A wonderful selection of cold beer with a movie of their choice was very fitting for the afternoon.”
