Care home resident Bob's birthday wish comes true

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A local care home resident has had a very special birthday wish come true.

Robert ‘Bob’ Hasker, 72, who lives at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home in Brixworth, and recently celebrated his birthday, told carers that as a birthday treat, he would love to return to the train tracks as he worked as a railway engineer for 48 years.

To help grant Bob his birthday wish, staff at the 37-bed care home, that offers residential, nursing and dementia care, jumped into action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They organised for Bob and his fellow residents to go on a steam train ride for an hour.

Tell us what's happening in your area.Tell us what's happening in your area.
Tell us what's happening in your area.

The experience certainly proved a big hit with Bob who stated: “It was lovely to be there seeing the train tracks, I used to work as a railway engineer for 48 years.”

Speaking after the trip, Wellbeing Coordinator Jennifer said: “We were delighted to help bring Bob’s wish to life. Staff and residents at Pytchley Court have never seen Bob more excited - he kept telling the train staff about his years of service as a railway engineer.

“Since he got back to the care home he won't stop talking about his experience, he clearly had a fantastic time!

“It is a great feeling for the residents when their choices are respected. Bob was really happy and grateful we made this happen for him.”

Related topics:Brixworth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.