Burton Smith Group launch Winter efficiency check for pensioners amidst fuel allowance cancellation

Following the government’s recent cancellation of the annual Winter Fuel Allowance, The Burton Smith Group is launching a £50 Winter Efficiency Check aimed at helping older residents prepare for the colder months.

The initiative, designed for pensioners across LU, MK, SG, AL, HP, and NN postcode areas, seeks to ensure that their heating systems are operating at peak efficiency before winter.

With the Winter Fuel Allowance, previously valued between £100 and £300, now only available to those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits, approximately 10 million pensioners face increased financial pressure this winter. Recognising the challenges this poses; The Burton Smith Group is committed to supporting local communities by offering a comprehensive heating system inspection at significantly reduced cost.

Toby Burton, managing director at The Burton Smith Group

The £50 Winter Efficiency Check will be conducted by The Burton Smith Group’s team of Gas Safe engineers, who will perform a thorough inspection of the heating system. As part of the service, a free Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarm check will also be included to ensure the safety of the residents. CO poisoning, the ‘silent killer’ claimed over 200 lives in England and Wales since 2014, all of which could have been prevented with a functioning CO alarm.

Founded in 2017 in Silsoe, Bedfordshire, the business has experienced rapid growth, securing several contracts with home insurance providers and growing its domestic client base through 24-hour callouts and planned maintenance projects.

Serving predominately the South East and Central England regions, as well as areas of the North West, it has built a strong portfolio of customers including home owners, private landlords and commercial sector.

Toby Burton, managing director at The Burton Smith Group, said: “Our goal is to assist those affected by the cancellation of the Winter Fuel Allowance and the upcoming increase in energy costs by helping them maximise their heating systems’ efficiency.

“We want to ensure that no one is overspending on energy due to an inefficient heating system, especially during these challenging times.”

Eligible pensioners in the specified postcode areas can contact The Burton Smith Group to schedule their Winter Efficiency Check at a convenient time. The company is committed to making this process as seamless as possible, ensuring that residents are fully prepared for the winter months ahead.