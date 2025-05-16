Burton Latimer Heritage Society celebrates its Silver Jubilee

A display of classic cars and motorcycles was held as part of the celebrations.

The museum, run entirely by Heritage Society volunteers, moved from its first site at the former council offices at The Poplars to its present location in what had been the old Health Centre (now the Harold Mason Centre) in 2011 and, as part of the first exhibition there, put on a display of classic cars and motorcycles. On Saturday 10th May, in glorious sunshine, this was recreated as a part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations. It drew in hundreds of curious visitors. The museum was open all day and people were drawn to view the VE Day display and explore the huge archive of photographs. “Tea in the Afternoon” included sandwiches made by a local business (The Diner) and a delicious selection of home-made cakes baked by Heritage Society volunteers.