Brixworth care home team receive award from the Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care
The Seaside Special is a day organised at Pytchley Court Gardens and it represents everything to do with a trip to the seaside. This includes entertainment, fish & chips and ice creams. It was also an opportunity to celebrate nursing excellence at the care home.
Residents, colleagues and relatives from the residential, nursing and dementia care home attended the Seaside Special on Tuesday 13th August along with HC-One’s Anna Selby, Executive Director of Quality; Professor Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia and Specialist Service Innovation, and Bernard Mawoyo, Managing Director. They had a fantastic day out, enjoying fish and chips, with ice cream to follow. Residents were also delighted with a live performance from singer Dean, who entertained everyone.
Professor Martin Green OBE, Professor Deborah Sturdy CBE FRCN, HC-One’s Professor Graham Stokes, Professor Jacqueline Parks and Adult Nursing Lecturer at the University of Northampton, Nicola Hamilton, all attended the Seaside Special. Everyone enjoyed meeting the individuals and were very pleased when Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care, Profession Deborah Sturdy CBE FRCN presented colleagues at Pytchley Court with a Team Award.
Susan Watson, Home Manager at Pytchley Court care home, commented:
“It was an honour and privilege to receive this award for the team at Pytchley Court.
“The Seaside Special was enjoyed by us all and the added presentation just made the day more special for everyone in attendance.”
