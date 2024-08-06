Brixworth care home resident pays tribute to kitten to mark International Cat Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
International Cat Day was first created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to raise awareness for cats and to learn about the way to help and protect them.
Having a pet cat residing in a care home can offer many benefits to the elderly, including enhancing therapeutic care and providing companionship. Residents can also improve their wellbeing by engaging with their pet cats and they can help facilitate better social interaction.
Before coming to the home David had a Siberian Husky named Stormy, which initially stayed with his daughter while he was in the care home. They visited frequently but sadly Stormy died earlier this year.
As a replacement, David was gifted Poppy, the kitten, who is named after the well-known red flower, and the pair haven’t looked back.
David received the kitten two weeks ago and he has said his new roommate reminds him of the many cats he met over the years with his daughter.
Speaking recently, David Lunn, resident at Pytchley Court said:
“It is an unusual feeling; we are both adapting to each other, and Poppy seems to like it here.
“She is really intelligent - when she wants to be fed, she lets me know by jumping on the bed with me and bumping me with her head!”
Sue Watson, Home Manager at Pytchley Court Care Home stated:
“We like to offer residents as many options as possible and give them a real sense of involvement in making their stay at the home worth it. It’s all about improving the quality of life in a person-centred way.
“Poppy is a lovely addition to the family here at Pytchley Court and David certainly seems to be enjoying having her with him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.