Brixworth care home hosts joyful garden party to celebrate care home Open Week 2025

HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home in Brixworth, Northampton, Northamptonshire, marked Care Home Open Week 2025 in style with a vibrant garden party that brought together residents, colleagues, families, local students, and distinguished guests including Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England.

Taking place during the national Care Home Open Week celebrations (16th–22nd June 2025), the home’s festivities aligned with HC-One’s theme of ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, a nostalgic nod to classic British summer holidays. Pytchley Court embraced the theme wholeheartedly, transforming its gardens into a lively venue filled with music, dance, and community spirit.

The event featured live performances from local talent including a debut appearance from Reggae Ray, a soulful set by Lincoln Noel on piano, and energetic dance routines from The Qube, whose performers dazzled the audience with their skills. A delicious buffet lunch, lovingly prepared by the home’s kitchen team, was enjoyed by all.

Students from Moulton College, who have played a key role in helping maintain the home’s gardens, were also in attendance and celebrated as a thank-you for their ongoing support.

Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home’s Care Home Open Week celebrations with the team

A particularly memorable moment came when Professor Martin Green OBE, a regular and much-valued visitor to Pytchley Court, met the care home’s newest and youngest “team member” - baby Lily Rose, daughter of Stacey Humphries, one of the home’s dedicated housekeeping staff. The warm and friendly atmosphere was a perfect reflection of the strong relationships the home fosters between generations and within the wider community.

Susan Watson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home, said: “Our Care Home Open Week celebration was a fantastic opportunity to bring together everyone who makes our home so special. From our amazing residents and team members to our supportive community partners, it was a joy to open our doors and share the spirit of Pytchley Court. We were honoured to welcome Professor Martin Green and proud to showcase the heart and warmth that define life in our home.”

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative run by Championing Social Care, aiming to strengthen bonds between care homes and their communities. HC-One homes, including Pytchley Court, use the week as a platform to highlight the quality of care, facilities, and opportunities they offer, as well as to explore careers and volunteering roles in social care.

Pytchley Court Care Home, located in Brixworth, Northampton, Northamptonshire, provides 38 beds offering residential, nursing, residential dementia and nursing dementia care. The home features a hair salon, hobby room, memory room, quiet room, sensory garden, tea room, hydrotherapy baths, and premier and ensuite bedrooms, and is proud to be at the heart of its local community.

Susan Watson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home dancing with Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England during Care Home Open Week celebrations

Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England stated: “Pytchley Court is a great example of an outstanding care home that supports people to live good lives. I really enjoyed my visit, and I had the opportunity to speak to lots of residents, families, and staff, and it was so good to see that Pytchley Court is at the heart of the local community.”