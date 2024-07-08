Brampton View Care Home hosts advice day for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brampton View Care Home, in Northampton invited members of the local community to an afternoon Advice Clinic with local business and service providers. The event was organised to offer residents of Brampton View Care Home, family of residents and members of the local community a chance to speak with experts in their respective fields and have their questions answered.

The Advice Day featured individuals from the local PCSO, GamCare Gambling Support, Just Try 1 Comforts and Community Law Service from Northampton. They each brought with them information leaflets and equipment for everyone to sample. Questions were answered and individual tailored advice given.

Those in attendance were able to try beds and recliner chairs as well as other specialist equipment, join neighbourhood schemes to alert them of crimes or criminal activity in their area and discuss any financial concerns they may have.

The companies who joined the event were grateful for the opportunity to speak to more individuals about the services they can provide.

General Manager Mo Masedi said: “We’re enjoyed having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about various topics and being able to offer advice on life. Brampton View Care Home are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.”