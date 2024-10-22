Blind girl up for charity award after winning international swimming event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old local girl will be recognised at a national disability charity’s annual awards for her incredible sporting achievements.

The Sense Awards, now in its 21st year, is the charity’s annual celebration of people with complex disabilities and those in their lives that support them. There are 13 categories in total which aim to recognise the achievements of disabled people and those that support them, including carers, campaigners and fundraisers.

One of the people set to be recognised by the charity is Imogen Dodds, who lives in Kettering, Northamptonshire, with her mum Dawn Ambler-Dodds, dad Glyn Dodds and younger sister Jasmin Dodds, 12.

Imogen is registered blind and has an eye condition called Rotational Nystagmus. She has been playing goalball (a team sport designed specifically for individuals with visual impairments) for two years and plays at both a national and regional level. Imogen is hoping, through continued training, to join the Great Britain team for competitions.

Imogen Dodds

Imogen also competes in paraswimming at a national level. Last year, she was invited as one of the top four paraswimmers in the 13-15 year olds’ female range in England to compete in the World School Games (a kind of Olympics for teenagers) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She won medals in both butterfly and breaststroke and was particularly proud of her gold in the 50m breaststroke. This year she competed in both the British competitions and at the national level competitions in Sheffield.

The local schoolgirl is supported by the charity Sense through its Virtual Buddying programme, which pairs up disabled people and volunteers in a bid to reduce loneliness and social isolation. Her sister Jasmin recently joined a siblings group run by charity.

In recognition of Imogen’s amazing achievements and dedication over the past 18 months, she has been shortlisted for Sense’s Young Person of the Year.

Imogen said: “I am proud to be nominated for this award as I always try my best whether at school or in sports, so it is lovely to be recognised. I strive to be the best version of myself and I hope that this will help others to see that if they are dedicated and passionate about a hobby they too can achieve their dreams.

Pictured: Imogen Dodds is shortlisted for a Sense Award

"I believe that I am not blind Imogen, I am Imogen that is blind. My disability has given me some great opportunities, especially in sport to show my ability, thus making me proud to be a part of a team and of the visually impaired community.”

Sense, the national charity that supports people with complex disabilities, received more than 100 nominations for its awards this year. It was down to a team of disabled judges to review the nominations and decide a shortlist of three entries for each category.

These judges were: author Lisette Auton, playwright Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, influencer Shelby Lynch, activist Paige Barnes, singer-songwriter Joe Kenny, Drag King Crip Ladywood, and the first blind female fitness instructor Jaina Mistry. You can find out more about them here: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards/judges/

Richard Kramer, Chief Executive at Sense, said: “Imogen has had a great year and her tenacity, dedication and can-do attitude in all that she does really shines through. It’s fantastic that Imogen has been recognised by the Sense Awards judges who’ve shortlisted her for ‘Young Person of the Year’ – it’s a fantastic achievement.”

Sense will be revealing this year’s winners on its social media channels in November. You can find out more about the Sense Awards on the charity’s website: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards

