Bat fanatics: Care home residents celebrate International Bat Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in in Kettering got creative when they celebrated International Bat Night on August 24 and 25.

International Bat Night always takes place on the last full weekend of August each year. The event is dedicated in simply celebrating bats and raising awareness regarding their ecological importance. It is organised by various bat conservation groups, which aim to dispel myths about bats and highlight their important role in a healthy ecosystem.

Residents learnt about how bats are crucial for pollination, seed dispersal and insect control, which in turn makes them vital for biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents had a brilliant time learning about different bats and their characteristics, whilst enjoying an afternoon of bat biscuit creations. The following day was spent learning further facts on the amazing creatures whilst decorating the baked creations, and enjoying them with a lovely warm drink.

International Bat Night Creations for residents at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering.

Pata resident said: “I feel that we have all enjoyed learning about bats, and especially enjoyed making our biscuits. It was lovely as the following day we got to decorate our bakes and eat them with a lovely hot drink.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager of Barchester’s Elm Bank said: “We have had a brilliant two days, the residents enjoying learning about new things, and they certainly enjoy baking. The lovely bat biscuit creations did not last long once decorated, they were enjoyed with warm drinks on a Sunday afternoon.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.