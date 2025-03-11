Barton Seagrave residents invited to nominate a good cause for £500 donation

Taylor Wimpey has launched a community chest competition in Barton Seagrave offering the chance for a local good cause to receive a £500 donation.

Whether it is a local charity that relies on donations to carry out its work in the community, or a group or organisation that makes a real difference to local people, Taylor Wimpey is encouraging people from Barton Seagrave to nominate groups or organisations they think are most deserving of a helping hand.

Suggestions can be made by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected]

All nominations will need to be received by Friday 4th April and Taylor Wimpey will then select one group or organisation to receive the £500 donation.

Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club, based in Northampton, were proud winners of the competition in 2024

Steven Clarke, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We recognise the importance of giving something back to the communities in which we build and there’s no one better than local people to let us know who is making a real difference.

People can nominate a good cause to win £500 from Taylor Wimpey by emailing [email protected] by Friday 4th April. Only one email per person will be counted and the winner will be informed by the end of May.

To find out more about Seagrave Park and the available homes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/barton-seagrave/seagrave-park-at-hanwood-park