Appointment of new managing director to help drive growth for award-winning local company

In a move to drive continued success and growth, Corby-based See Limited has appointed Daniel McNerney as its new managing director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointment comes at an exciting time for the group holding company, who walked away with a national award for sustainability at the recent National Building & Construction Awards.

Daniel has played an integral part of a successful period at See Limited, having previously worked as managing director of Bousfields, one of the company’s operating businesses. He will use his insights and understanding of both its fabrication and distribution arm to help drive continued success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As managing director of See Limited, he will be responsible for both of See Limited’s operating businesses based in Corby, Northamptonshire and Halifax, West Yorkshire, as well as continuing to drive the company’s growth.

Daniel McNerney has been promoted to managing director of See Limited to help drive forward the company’s growth

“I am thrilled to be part of this journey, where we have the chance to expand our vision and bring new ideas to life, ensuring See Limited thrives in a rapidly changing industry,” commented Daniel.

“Since I joined the company, I've been incredibly fortunate to have the guidance and support of my mentors, Robert Thompson, CEO of See Limited and Jeff Thompson, deputy group managing director of See Limited.

“They’ve been instrumental in helping me grow and develop my skills, and their wisdom has been invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Robert and Jeff take a step back from the day-to-day management of See Limited, I am looking forward to the challenge of bringing our collective vision to fruition and driving the company forward with purpose and commitment."

Speaking of Daniel’s promotion, Robert Thompson, CEO, See Limited, said: “Daniel’s promotion will only bolster our efforts to keep pushing See Limited out there and drive success and growth to the company operating in the UK’s built environment industry through the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels.”