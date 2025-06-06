A congregation including over 500+ men, women & children up for the Eid-ul-Adha prayer at Corby Central Masjid today

Today 6th Jun 2025 Corby Muslims have celebrated their Eid-ul-Adha prayer at the Corby Central Masjid (Mosque).

Eid-ul-Adha Celebration continues for three to four days. Eid al-Adha is also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice” It commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael to Allah. According to the Holy Quran, Allah commanded Prophet Ibrahim for his son in his dream. Prophet Ibrahim do not hesitate to sacrifice his son to Allah. But Allah appreciated Ibrahim’s unshakable faith and loyalty and provided a lamb to sacrifice instead of his son as he was ready to offer his son. It is said that it is a test from Allah for Prophet Ibrahim for his devotion and he passed in it. Since then, Muslims have sacrificed an animal to devote to Allah on the Eid-Al-Adha, which is also known as Bakra Eid. Muslims throughout the world commemorate this day as a symbol of their faith, loyalty, and obedience to God’s will. This day is deeply rooted in the heart of the Muslim community celebrate this day joyfully and spend time with their friends, family and love ones.

Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman Of CMA) said “This Eid is a very memorable one for the Muslims around the world, those who are especially celebrating today due to Eid falling on the day of Friday prayer (Jumma),which is also a very special day for Muslims. Today's congregation had a slightly less of a turnout in comparison to last year, due to the early morning weather conditions. However, it was an amazing turnout in my opinion, for both prayers (Jamat). I would like to show my gratitude to the security officers: Ryan Smith and Dee Abdul Guisse Seck, as it wouldn't be possible without their help amongst all the traffic".

" I also would like to give special mention to the CMA management committee who helped to organise and prepare for this special day".

Opening Speech before the prayer.

“Finally, a very happy Eid Mubarak to everyone and we CMA are grateful to our wonderful neighbours and road users who have acknowledged the matter and allowed us to complete our prayers in peace and comfort”.