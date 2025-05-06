Winvic announces pavilion programme at UKREiiF and ‘Beds for Beds’ charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winvic Construction Ltd has announced its pavilion programme at UKREiiF next month and has a new partnership with Leeds-based charity, Zarach.

The pavilion, ‘Winvic and Partner’s Hub’, will be a place for thought leadership and dynamic industry collaboration, with panel discussions and interactive sessions addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the construction industry.

Partners joining Winvic in the pavilion include Ridge, UMC Architects and Maber, who alongside industry and government representatives, will bring expertise together to drive conversation and action on key topics such as Net Zero, ESG and social value, the housing crisis, the Building Safety Act, and the growth of data centres.

As part of its UKREiiF attendance, Winvic will be proudly supporting Zarach, a Leeds-based charity helping children living in poverty by providing beds to those without a safe, comfortable place to sleep.

The ‘Beds for Beds’ programme will see the contractor fundraising in the run up to and throughout the event, by inviting its clients, supply chain and partners to join them in making a meaningful impact.

With a target of 24 bed bundles – a bed, mattress, bedding and pyjamas - which symbolises the contractors 24 storeys at its Lisbon Street multi-room scheme in Leeds, Winvic will match-fund the number of bed bundles pledged during the event via a QR Code in the pavilion. Winvic is also proud to be working with Leeds-based social enterprise Shine for its catering.

Heidi Salmons, Director of Marketing, Business Development and Social Responsibility at Winvic, said: “We’re thrilled to be a pavilion partner at UKREiiF 2025. Collaboration sits at the heart of everything we do, from industry-wide knowledge sharing to supporting grassroots initiatives that make a real difference. Our sessions will explore key topics and insights into the latest industry trends and challenges, shaping the future of construction and the built environment.

“Guided by our ’Doing It Right’ ethos and The Winvic Way values, our partnership with Zarach reflects our commitment to balancing commercial endeavour with positive community impact during UKREiiF and beyond. It means a great deal to us to be supporting such a dynamic and effective charity, which puts the wellbeing and educational needs of children in Leeds at its heart. We hope our partners and wider network embrace the opportunity to make a difference and support our ‘Beds for Beds’ fundraising campaign.”

Arun Thaneja, Sustainability and Technical Services Director at Winvic, said: “What was clear from the panel session we hosted at UKREiiF last year, is that taking inspiration from others and collaborative ideas will help the construction and property sectors reach its environmental, sustainability and social value goals more efficiently. Having recently joined the Advisory Board of the Westminster Policy Liaison Group on ESG as the Voice of Construction, we are eager to share our expertise and help advance the industry’s ESG journey. Our primary goal at UKREiiF is to help accelerate and unlock sustainable, inclusive and transformational buildings and infrastructure assets.”

Ellie McGrath, Fundraising and Supporter Engagement Manager at Zarach, said: “Zarach is delighted to partner with Winvic and we are grateful that their contribution to our mission will enable us to lift many more children out of bed poverty. We believe that every child deserves a good night's sleep and a bed to call their own, and partnerships like this have an impact that lasts a childhood.”

Nathan Spencer, Managing Director at UKREiiF, said: “We are thrilled to have Winvic on board as a pavilion partner for our 2025 event. Their expertise and reputation in the construction industry make them a perfect fit for UKREiiF, where we aim to showcase the best of the UK’s real estate, infrastructure, and investment sectors. Winvic’s participation underscores the importance of innovation and sustainability in the built environment, and we look forward to the insights and contributions they will bring to the forum.”

Recognised as the nation’s leading ‘shed specialist,’ Winvic recently celebrated the construction of 100 million sq ft of industrial space. In addition, Winvic has built a strong reputation for complex civil engineering and infrastructure projects, with over 125km of highways works and six Rail Freight Terminals built to date. As a prominent player within the build-to-rent and student accommodation sector, it has delivered over 12,000 beds.