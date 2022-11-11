Wellingborough workers responsible for delivery of Samsung mobiles win union recognition

Workers in Wellingborough responsible for the delivery of Samsung mobiles have secured trade union recognition.

A total of 120 workers based at Yusen Logistics on the Park Farm Industrial Estate have joined union Unite after a campaign.

The campaign began in January this year – in the space of a few months the union’s membership grew from almost no members to 90 percent membership.

Unite campaigned in August

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “In the space of just a few months workers responsible for the delivery of Samsung phones and tablets across the UK joined Unite in their droves. It’s a testimony to Unite’s reputation as a union that is winning on jobs, pay and conditions."

After a workplace ballot Unite won recognition after 97 percent of workers supported the vote. The union has now signed a recognition agreement and is in the process of electing union representatives.

The warehouse workers and team leaders on the site provide warehouse and distribution services for Samsung’s onward deliveries, including the delivery of Galaxy mobile phones.

Unite regional officer, Sean Kettle said: “A resistant employer didn’t deter the workforce from supporting union recognition. The members and Unite’s team of organisers did a fantastic job building the union and getting the vote out.”