Union members protest outside logistics firm in Wellingborough

A protest by members of the Unite union was held outside Yusen Logistics in Wellingborough yesterday (Tuesday).

Unite wants a collective bargaining arrangement that will allow the union to be able to negotiate on matters on behalf of their members that are employed at the logistics firm.

Unite started the process of organising the workplace at Yusen some time ago and now has a membership density of 78 per cent.

Unite the Union members outside Yusen Logistics, Wellingborough

However, they don’t feel as though Yusen are being as constructive as they would have hoped.

A spokesman for Unite said: “We’ll work hard to try and secure a voluntary agreement but that can only happen if both parties engage meaningfully and constructively.

“We believe that we have, we don’t believe Yusen are and if Yusen continue on that track then we’ll have no alternative but then to make a formal application to the CAC (Central Arbitration Committee), which will then make a determination as to whether the union should be afforded recognition or not.

“It very much feels like there’s an intentional delay tactic to prevent the union and draw it out as long as they can.

“All it’s doing is hardening the position of the workers because what they’re seeing is, especially now in the middle of the biggest cost of living crisis in a generation, workers want a trade union to represent them, they want their voice heard at the bargaining table to ensure that they get their views represented.”

Labour councillor and Unite member, Simon Reilly, attended the meeting to show support for fellow union members.

He said: “Unite is trying to support members and build relationships with the employer in the form of a recognition agreement.

“It allows Unite the Union who are recognised to negotiate on behalf of their members and work with the employer on things such as better terms and conditions of employment including pay, employment policies and any other major changes in the organisation.

“This is a two-way process and the stance the employer is taking is unnecessary.”