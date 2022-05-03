Visitor numbers up at Northamptonshire tourist attractions

Visitors to the county’s attractions were up significantly over the recent Easter period, with higher than expected visitor numbers, according to an organisation promoting Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Surprise says footfall - and revenues - at attractions large and small, including Chester House Estate, Delapre Abbey, Holdenby House, Kelmarsh Hall, Wicskteed Park, Lyveden and Canons Ashby were up.

Nearby pubs and restaurants were also busy, the organisation said.

Picture: Kelmarsh Hall

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee now only weeks away, the sector is busy preparing to host communities who are coming together over the long May Bank Holiday Weekend to celebrate this historic milestone. A list of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events in Northamptonshire can be found on their website.

Rachel Mallows, chair of Northamptonshire Surprise, said: "Working closely with our two unitary authorities and our tourism, hospitality and media partners we continue to champion the many wonderful places and spaces we have on our doorstep, and are looking forward to the next few months welcoming visitors to the county.

"Our welcome, our attractions, heritage, hospitality and food offer also makes it a great place to explore for those of us who live here too. In the long term we look forward to being part of establishing a formal Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for Northamptonshire."