Tollers LLP advises Frosts Group shareholders in strategic sale to Blue Diamond UK Limited
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The transaction was led by Tollers’ Head of Corporate and Commercial Law, Brian Auld with support provided by Amy Edwards (Employment Law and HR Partner) and Daniel Addrison (Commercial Property Law Partner). As a team they were in turn supported by, Hasin Ali, Corporate Solicitor, Megan Smyth, Trainee Solicitor and Sarah Gomm, Legal Assistant.
Tollers also acknowledges the integral role played by UHY Hacker Young Group, led by Dave Hailey, who provided expert advice on tax, accounting, and financial matters on behalf of the Frosts Group, facilitating a seamless transaction process.
Brian Auld, Head of the Corporate and Commercial Team at Tollers LLP, commented: “We are delighted to have been able to assist the shareholders of the Frosts Group on their sale to Blue Diamond and to work alongside UHY. The timescales were ambitious and a number of issues had to be addressed during the complicated process, however, because of the level of cooperation between all of the parties involved the deal was delivered on time and in budget.’’
Tollers LLP would also like to extend its appreciation to Bristows (who represented Blue Diamond UK Limited), in particular Chris Devlin and his team. Their professionalism and level of collaboration contributed significantly to the successful timely completion of the transaction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.