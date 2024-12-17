Swansgate Shopping Centre celebrates a Year of Good Deeds Winners.

Swansgate Shopping Centre is proud to reflect on another incredible year of community support and goodwill donations of £3,700 through its Good Deeds initiative

Swansgate Shopping Centre is proud to reflect on another incredible year of community support and goodwill donations of £3,700 through its Good Deeds initiative. Each month, Swansgate Shopping Centre has recognised outstanding local organisations and charities for their dedication and positive impact on the Wellingborough community.

The Good Deeds campaign highlights the incredible work being done by individuals, charities, and groups to make a difference. Throughout the year, Swansgate has showcased and celebrated these efforts, helping to raise awareness of their causes and contributions.

The winners for 2024 were:

October Good Deed Winner - Lewis Foundation

January: Dementia Sings Out – Supporting individuals with dementia through the power of music and song.

February: Wellingborough Scouts – Empowering young people through skills, adventure, and community involvement.

March: MND Association (Rust Bucket Rally) – Raising funds and awareness for those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

April: Ailsa’s Aim (Rust Bucket Rally) – Supporting families with seriously ill children.

July Good Deed Winner - Irchester Romans

May: Redeem Foods – Fighting food poverty by redistributing surplus food to those in need.

June: Discover Craft – Encouraging creativity and well-being through local craft activities.

July: Irchester Romans – Promoting sports and teamwork through community-focused football initiatives.

August: Off The Streets – Helping young people stay safe and providing opportunities to thrive.

September Good Deed Winner - Home Start

September: Home-Start – Supporting families and young children through difficult times.

October: The Lewis Foundation – Providing comfort packs and support to adult cancer patients.

November: Royal British Legion – Honoring and supporting veterans and their families. Over their time in the centre with the Poppy Appeal, they raised £6,518.48.

December: Daylight Centre – Tackling homelessness, food poverty, and social isolation. This fantastic charity will become Swansgate's 2025 Charity of the Year.

Swansgate Good Deed's Graphic

"We are so proud to shine a spotlight on these remarkable groups that embody the very best of our community," said Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre. "Each month, the Good Deeds winners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to supporting others, and it has been an honour to celebrate their efforts."

The Good Deeds initiative continues to be a cornerstone of Swansgate’s mission to give back and uplift the community. By recognising local heroes, Swansgate aims to inspire others to get involved and support meaningful causes throughout Wellingborough.

As we go into the New Year, Swansgate will be rebranding the Good Deed’s initiative to “Swansgate’s Community Champion”. This refreshed approach will focus on generating deeper engagement with the community and enhancing the benefits for the chosen charities. By transitioning from monthly donations to a more impactful quarterly format, Swansgate will award a single local charity each quarter with a substantial donation. More details to follow on this rebrand, keep up to date with our social media.

Facebook: Swansgate shopping centre

Instagram: Swansgateshoppingcentre

For more information about the Good Deeds campaign and the winners, visit https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/