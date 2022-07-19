Students’ outstanding achievements recognised at Northampton Saints Foundation’s annual awards

The achievements of children and young people, who have been working with Northampton charity, were recognised at a special awards evening.

The Northampton Saints Foundation hosted its annual awards ceremony at Franklin’s Gardens on Wednesday, July 6, which saw a total of 14 awards given out during the evening.

Among those students who were recognised at the event was Domi Szablinska, who joined the Foundation’s Engage + programme earlier this year. She received the Foundation Values Award.

Marcel Binley, from Wellingborough-based coffee company, The Roastery, receives the Contribution Award from NSF ambassador, Tom Wood.

Domi said: “At the beginning of the academic year I went to college and it wasn’t working for me. But I came to the Northampton Saints Foundation, and everything has been better.

“I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have been given and everything the team has done for me. I wish that more young people could get involved with the foundation so they could experience the same things that I have.”

The awards ceremony was hosted by BBC Radio Northampton’s sports editor and Saints’ historian, Graham McKechnie, and attended by 120 guests.

A special contribution award was presented to Marcel Binley of The Roastery, a coffee company based in Wellingborough, which has supported The Foundation by offering work experience placements and barista qualifications to its students.

Domi Szablinska receives her Foundation Values award from the Foundation’s Employability Lead, Craig Philips and ambassador, former Saints player, Tom Wood.

The business additionally raised money for the foundation through the development of a bespoke coffee blend called ‘Marching In’.

Accepting the award, Marcel said: “Just having the opportunity to work with these students gives us so much joy. Watching them grow and learn about coffee has been a huge privilege. We will keep on doing everything we can.”

Chief executive of the Northampton Saints Foundation Catherine Deans said: “The awards ceremony was all about our remarkable young people, recognising their achievements and just how far they have come – we are so proud of each and every one of them.

“It was also an opportunity to thank our supporters and our volunteers who have done so much to support our work throughout the past year.”

The Northampton Saints Foundation was founded in 2017 using sporting values to inspire, educate and support children and young people.