Steven Eagell Toyota Northampton secures grant for Caring and Sharing Trust

Steven Eagell Toyota Northampton secured a £1,800 grant for the Caring and Sharing Trust to support them in caring for people living with learning difficulties, challenging behaviours and complex emotional needs.

The dealership obtained the grant through the Toyota Community Fund on behalf of the Caring and Sharing Trust, as part of its charitable activities.

The Toyota Community Fund is a programme of small grants designed to help local charities, schools and community projects. Applications can be put forward by retail centres on behalf of projects in their local community. In the past financial year, the fund has supported many deserving causes in the UK, from schools to cancer care charities.

The Caring and Sharing Trust runs a centre for people living with learning disabilities called Cotton’s Farmhouse, located in Northampton. Clients are supported in finding friendship, acceptance and belonging, as well as being provided with opportunities so they can flourish as individuals.

Activities including art, dance, music, drama, singing, sports and photography are provided by the charity’s team of dedicated therapists, all of which are designed to help clients develop important skills such as communication, confidence, self-esteem, social skills, teamwork etc. The charity also provides a range of therapy programmes.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the centre’s art studio and music room were forced to close. The funding secured by Steven Eagell Toyota Northampton will be used towards re-opening these facilities, enabling the charity’s clients to benefit.

Anwar Ahmed, General Manager, Steven Eagell Toyota Northampton said: “Supporting the Caring and Sharing Trust was an easy choice for us - the charity works tirelessly to create a safe and caring environment where people with learning difficulties can thrive. We had a fantastic morning at Cotton’s Farmhouse presenting the cheque, meeting residents and learning about the immense impact of donations such as ours from the charity’s staff and volunteers. We’re thrilled to secure this funding through the Toyota Community Fund.”

Lena Davis from the Caring and Sharing Trust added: “On behalf of everyone at the Caring and Sharing Trust, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Steven Eagell Toyota Northampton for their donation. This generous grant from the Toyota Community Fund will support the work of our dedicated team of staff and volunteers, enabling us to continue helping those living with learning difficulties to flourish as individuals.”

The Toyota Community Fund is operated by the Toyota (GB) Charitable Trust on behalf of Toyota (GB) PLC and Toyota Financial Services, Registered Charity Number 327808.