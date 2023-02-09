ProCook’s Best Flipper competition comes to Rushden Lakes ready for Pancake Day

Lovers of Pancake Day and shopping enthusiasts are invited to ProCook’s store at Rushden Lakes to take part in the legendary ‘Best Flipper’ competition and show off their pancake flipping skills, starting tomorrow (Friday).

Customers visiting any of ProCook’s stores in the UK can enter the competition which runs from February 10 to February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whoever can flip the most pancakes using a ProCook crepe pan will be crowned ProCook’s ‘Best Flipper’ and the winner at each store will win a crepe pan from ProCook’s range, providing them with the equipment to create delicious, perfectly cooked pancakes for Shrove Tuesday on February 21.

ProCook at Rushden Lakes is taking part in the pancake flipping competition

The annual Best Flipper event has been held at ProCook stores for many years and has become a fun activity for customers and store team members to get involved in, with everyone from children through to grandparents enthusiastically joining in the event.

The current record for the most pancakes flipped in a minute stands at an amazing 119 flips and is held by Mr Wathey of Castleford who has been unbeaten since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enter the Best Flipper competition, just visit any ProCook store before the end of February 17.

Winners will be contacted directly and also announced on ProCook’s social media channels.