New cookware shop opening at Rushden Lakes very soon

ProCook is opening a store at Rushden Lakes

A new cookware shop is opening at Rushden Lakes very soon.

ProCook, which has more than 50 stores across the UK, is opening its newest store at the retail and leisure complex this month.

To celebrate the opening on August 12, ProCook is giving away a goody bag worth £50 to the first 20 customers who visit the new store, with one lucky customer receiving a special £100 gift voucher to spend in store, hidden in one of the bags.

ProCook is also offering all shoppers at the Rushden Lakes store an exclusive 10 per cent off all purchases over £30 during August.

The bright and airy store features ProCook’s full range of products, from tableware and picnicware to cast iron pieces and cutting edge knife ranges.

Customers can get expert advice, can try items before they buy, and build bespoke cookware, knife and tableware sets to suit their needs.

The new store is the first for ProCook in Northamptonshire and is creating six new jobs for the area.

ProCook retail director Andy Kerr said: “At ProCook, we know that most homewares purchases are still made in physical retail stores.

"You just cannot beat the experience of being expertly guided in your purchase by our lovely team and getting to handle our products for yourself in our beautiful stores.

"As we continue to grow our retail portfolio, we see Rushden Lakes as the perfect location for ProCook and we cannot wait to welcome customers in store very soon.”

Rushden Lakes centre manager, Donna French said: “We are very excited to welcome ProCook to Rushden Lakes.

"This will be the first standalone cooking and kitchenware store at Rushden Lakes, which we are sure will be welcomed by visitors and a great complement to our existing range of shops.”

ProCook’s new store can be found at Unit A11 in the South Terrace.

The store’s opening hours will be 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays.

To receive 10 per cent off all purchases over £30 during August quote the code RUSHDEN10 at the checkout.

The offer is valid until August 28, 2022.