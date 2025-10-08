'Phenomenal' response as Rushden bank re-opens four months after structural issue forced it to close suddenly

A Rushden bank has re-opened four months after it was forced to close due to a serious structural issue.

HSBC in Rushden High Street has been closed since June due to an internal building issue which needed investigation.

Within 24 hours of the problem being discovered by a member of staff, a decision was made to close the branch to keep customers and staff safe.

Investigations were carried out which found subsidence in the back office of the listed building.

An old lead pipe which had degraded is believed to be the cause of the damage, which included a gap of nearly two inches appearing between the floor and the skirting board in an area used by staff.

With the repair work now completed, the Northants Telegraph was invited to the town centre bank as it re-opened to customers yesterday (Tuesday, October 7.)

HSBC has re-opened in Rushden High Street after being closed for four months due to subsidence

HSBC’s area director for the west Natasha Moore said: “We brought in our contractors who immediately said we need to investigate this a bit further, that’s why we had to close quite quickly.

"Until we could understand if there were any long-term structural issues or other issues that we needed to fix, we decided to take the decision to close to keep our customers and staff safe.”

Within 14 days, HSBC managed to relocate to Rushden Library to ensure they could still provide some services and keep a presence in the town until more was known about the work required.

While the subsidence was dealt with including two months for the affected area to dry out, HSBC used the time to ‘refresh’ some of the windows and doors as well as give the branch a fresh lick of paint.

Some of the damage caused at HSBC in Rushden High Street

Natasha said it has cost a ‘significant’ amount of money to complete the work but they were committed to repairing the ‘beautiful’ building and protecting it for the ‘long haul.’

She said: “It needed to be done, it was a non-negotiable.”

All services which were available at the branch before it closed have now resumed and it is business as usual, news which has been warmly welcomed by both staff and customers.

While we were at the bank yesterday, one customer said they were ‘so happy’ it had re-opened and other members of the public who popped in seemed genuinely pleased to have the staff back behind the counter to help with their various banking needs.

Natasha added: "The response has been phenomenal, the customers are so happy to be back, they have been so understanding.”

People who came through the doors yesterday were treated to chocolates on the counter and Natasha added: “Thank you for your patience, it’s good to be back.

"The team are looking forward to welcoming customers back.”

The branch’s opening hours will be the same as they were before the four-month closure, which is 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

And the re-opening of the Rushden bank is particularly timely as it comes just a month before the branch will celebrate 125 years in Rushden High Street.