Persimmon Homes helps Kettering-based school train during the winter months

A Kettering-based primary school has received a boost in time for winter, thanks to a jacket sponsorship by developer Persimmon Homes.

Hayfield Cross CofE Primary School, based in Barton Seagrave, received the funding from the developer as part of its commitment to supporting the communities near to where it builds its homes.

Available for all pupils to use while taking part in sports and PE, the jackets provided by Persimmon will ensure that the pupils can stay warm and enjoy physical activity while the weather gets colder.

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We’re proud to show our support to Hayfield Cross CofE Primary School. What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always keen to lend a hand to schools to support the pupils’ learning and development.”