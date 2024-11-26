Persimmon Homes helps Cycle4Caroline go the distance with £6,000 boost

A team cycling over 1,100km in memory of a leading equestrian has secured a £6,000 donation from a national housebuilder, helping them to reach their fundraising goal.

Cycle4Caroline (C4C) is a charity cycle ride in memory of Caroline March, who passed away in March 2024. Caroline was a successful international equestrian and suffered a fall whilst eventing which had left her paralysed.

C4C will cover 1,100km across the UK, which started at Blair Castle in Scotland on Wednesday 20th November and will finish at The Savoy Hotel in London on Saturday 30th November.

The objective of C4C is to raise as much money as possible for two charities close to Caroline's heart - the British Eventing Support Trust and Spinal Research. Persimmon’s donation provides a significant contribution to the total amount raised, which at the time of writing is just over £73,000.

A spokesperson for Cycle4Caroline said: “We’re extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes and their incredibly generous donation. £6000 will go a long way to supporting the vital work of Spinal Research UK, or could provide a rider affected by life changing injuries 50 sessions of specialist Neuro Physiotherapy provided by the British Eventing Support Trust.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to those who are working hard and challenging themselves for great causes. The team at Cycle4Caroline are doing just this.

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this £6,000 donation to the team to help them reach their fundraising target, and we wish them all the best of luck over the coming days as the challenge goes on.”

To learn more about Persimmon Homes, please visit: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/

To donate to Cycle4Caroline, please visit: https://givewheel.com/fundraising/4699/cycle4caroline/