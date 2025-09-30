New administrator joins the VMS Ltd team

A leading UK-based vegetation management and landscaping contractor has welcomed a new administrator onboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Clarke has joined the team at VMS Ltd and brings with her a wealth of experience in customer service, team leadership, and operational management.

Having previously worked in the hospitality industry for nine years, followed by two years specialising in recruitment for the prison sector, Emma will utilise these skills in her day-to-day role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be responsible for preparing site documentation, writing Risk Assessment Method Statements and collating work packs for individual sites, as well as tracking daily financials to help ensure accurate and timely reporting.

Pictured is Emma Clarke, who has taken on the role of administrator at VMS Ltd

Of her new role, Emma said: “I'm really enjoying working at VMS. Entering this industry with no prior experience, there's been a lot to learn, but it's been fun and interesting picking up new things every day.

“I’ve gained a significant amount of knowledge in a short time and the team is so kind and welcoming.

“Every colleague I’ve interacted with has been friendly and approachable, creating a really positive and friendly environment that stands out from many other workplaces. My manager Tori has also been amazing. She's supported me in every way and helped me grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It truly feels like one big family and I'm excited to see what the future holds.”

Speaking on the appointment, contracts manager at VMS Tori Taylor said: “In such a short time, Emma has become a major asset to our team — bringing dedication, positivity, and a strong work ethic to everything she does.

“She has settled seamlessly into her role, and her contributions have not gone unnoticed. We’re incredibly grateful to have her on board and look forward to all the great things she’ll continue to achieve.”

To find out more about VMS Ltd, including current career opportunities, visit https://vmsltd.net